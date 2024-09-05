Man United make another key appointment in bid to ensure club is “at the cutting edge of football”

Man United make another key appointment in bid to ensure club is “at the cutting edge of football”



Manchester United have appointed Sam Erith as performance director until the end of the ongoing 2024/25 season, reports The Daily Mail.

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his 27.7% partial investment into United in February, the British businessman has undertaken to implement a best-in-class footballing structure in an effort to improve the club’s fortunes on the pitch.

United secured the services of Omar Berrada – formerly of Manchester City – as their new chief executive. The Red Devils also lured Dan Ashworth away from Newcastle. Ashworth is currently serving as United’s sporting director.

The club also brought in Jason Wilcox from Southampton to assume the role of technical director.

According to The Mail, United have now landed Erith, who previously worked with England, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The newspaper points out, “Erith, who joins on an interim basis, is regarded as an industry leader and heads to Old Trafford following spells with England, Manchester City, Tottenham and most recently New York-based Madison Square Garden Sports.”

“Mail Sport understands sporting director Dan Ashworth targeted Erith, who will start his new role on an interim basis on Monday. The new man is likely to be tasked with ensuring manager Erik ten Hag and his players are provided with an elite environment in which to challenge.”

“Erith has experience in performance, health and sports science and will work with United’s new football leadership team, brought in following Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’s acquisition of a quarter stake in the club.”

“Insiders believe Erith’s role will be crucial to what they are hoping will be a United turnaround, despite a sluggish start to the season.”

Mike Keegan explains that this latest move by United is part of an effort by the Reds to ensure Ten Hag’s men are “at the cutting edge of football.”

Erith will report to Ashworth.

Educated at Loughborough University, Erith performed a number of functions for the Three Lions after initially starting as a sports scientist. He was then elevated to a consultant performance coach, where he directly worked with Southgate.

After parting ways with England, Erith spent six years at Spurs as the head of sports science. An 11-year spell at cross-town rivals City followed in a similar position before he left for MSG in the United States.

United return to action on 14 September when they travel to St Mary’s to meet Southampton.







Play for free to win the new United kit! We’re awarding a new prize every PL matchweek, courtesy of Goat Kits! To play, just (1) Join this week’s brand new PL Challenge league here with our league code puu1tk and enter your team. (2) Follow The Peoples Person on X and answer the tie breaker question. Full instructions and rules here.

You can also visit Goat Kits at goatkitstore.com and use discount code TPP30 to get 30% off your first purchase!

