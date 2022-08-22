Man United 2-1 Liverpool: Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford earn huge first win for Erik ten Hag

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United made easy work of an out-of-sorts Liverpool to hand Erik ten Hag his first win as manager.

Both captain Harry Maguire and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo were dropped and what followed was a convincing team performance against a Liverpool side who struggled from top to bottom.

Jadon Sancho gave United a deserved lead after 16 minutes, keeping his cool inside the area to dummy James Milner and slot past Alisson.

Liverpool grew into the game and finished the first half on top which ever testing David de Gea.

It was a similar tale for the start of the second half, until half-time substitute Anthony Martial released Marcus Rashford to run through and slam the ball beyond Alisson.

Mohamed Salah set up a nervy finale with a finish eight minutes from time, but United held out for a huge win.

More follows.