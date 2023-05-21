Man trying to get into occupied vehicle is fatally shot by the driver, Texas cops say

A driver fatally shot a man who tried to get into their vehicle, Texas police told news outlets.

Officers arrived at a parking garage in Houston’s midtown area at about 3 p.m. May 20, and found a man dead from a gunshot wound, KPRC reported.

Surveillance video shows the man attempting to open the driver’s side door of an occupied vehicle, and the man inside opening fire, police told the TV station.

There was no fight between the men, and while a knife was found near the man who was killed, investigators are not sure if it was his, police told KHOU.

The shooter was taken to police headquarters and later released, the outlet reported.

The shooting may be considered self-defense, as the man who was shot opened the door to the vehicle, a legal analyst told KTRK. They added that the knife, and whether or not the driver was threatened with it, could play a crucial role.

An investigation is underway.

