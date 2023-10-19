Man trying to help fallen biker is fatally struck by passing vehicle, NC police say

A good Samaritan was fatally struck by a passing vehicle in North Carolina when he stopped to help a motorcyclist at a crash scene, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Jason Matthew Perry, 46, died at the scene, police said in a news release.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, on Sweeten Creek Road, a five-lane highway in south Asheville, police said in the release. Asheville is about 130 miles northwest of Charlotte.

“Perry ... came upon a collision involving a downed motorcyclist (and) stopped and exited his vehicle to assist the motorcyclist,” police said. “He and the motorcycle were struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Sweeten Creek Road.”

The biker was not hit by the passing vehicle. However, he suffered minor injuries in the earlier crash, police said.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle that struck Perry was not injured and remained at the scene.

The biker was standing in the center turn lane, attempting to lift his motorcycle, when Perry stopped to help, WLOS reported. The vehicle that struck him was a tow truck, the station said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the name of the driver has not been released.

