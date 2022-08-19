Man tries to set worker on fire as he steals from grocery store, California cops say

A man trying to steal from a grocery store doused an employee with lighter fluid, according to a California sheriff’s department.

The man was trying to leave the store with a shopping cart full of groceries without paying on Aug. 18 at around 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“After being confronted by a store employee, the suspect doused the employee with lighter fluid, retrieved a lighter, and attempted to set the victim on fire,” the release says. Riverside County is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

Authorities found the 31-year-old after an “extensive search” with a police bloodhound, the release says.

He is charged with attempted murder and robbery and was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center. His bail was set at $1 million.

