Man trapped inside London cannabis factory dies after fire

Miranda Bryant
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA</span>
Met seeks information after Albanian national was caught in fire at a lock-up garage on New Year’s Eve


A man died after a fire in a cannabis factory on New Year’s Eve in east London.

Police said a manslaughter investigation is under way and are appealing for information after the fatal incident at a lock-up garage on Southwold Road in Clapton.

Ermal Quose, 35, who was an Albanian national and had no known address in the UK, was taken to hospital and died on Sunday. His family has been informed.

The Met were called to the scene by London fire brigade at about 4.10pm on 31 December.

Police said a 33-year-old man was arrested that day on suspicion of false imprisonment and cannabis cultivation and has been released under investigation.

A second man, aged 26, was arrested on Friday [7 January] on suspicion of manslaughter, false imprisonment and cannabis cultivation. He remains in custody.

Detectives are appealing for information from the public as they investigate the circumstances of Quose’s death.

DCI Mark Rogers, who is leading the investigation, said: “Ermal tragically lost his life having been trapped inside the locked garage which was being used for the cultivation of cannabis when the fire broke out. My thoughts and sympathies are with his family.”

He urged people who were in the area on New Year’s Eve or with knowledge of the garage to come forward. “If you can assist and have not yet spoken with police, please get in touch.

“I am also calling on those who choose to ignore the many and obvious issues caused by their own use of illegal drugs to reflect on Ermal’s death. It is well known that this trade ruins the lives of almost everybody associated with it, and that fact is all too clearly demonstrated here.”

