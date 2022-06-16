Man transforms cupboard under the stairs into Elden Ring haven: 'Can’t believe the difference'

In The Know by Yahoo

A tiny cupboard got a man cave makeover and it’s actually kind of perfect.

Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency – here's what it means for you

TikToker @chloe_97xo and her boyfriend have a home with a small cupboard under the stairs. It was so cramped and neglected it was the kind of cupboard you might imagine Harry Potter once lived in. But with some paint and thoughtful alterations, her boyfriend transformed the cramped space into a fully functional man cave.

In The Know cover star Storm Reid reflects on being a 'student of life':

“My bf decided to turn our under stairs cupboard into his new man cave. Can’t believe the difference,” the caption read.

The cupboard was small and unassuming. It literally wasn’t tall enough for him, or any adult, to stand inside of. Luckily, you don’t have to be standing to play Elden Ring.

He painted the walls green, installed blue string lights and put up shelves. Finally, he added in his computer station and gaming chair. It’s not just a sweet setup, it’s a vibe.

The man cave makeover has so far racked up 2.6 million views on TikTok.

“Imagine having family or friends over and they go ‘so where’s your boyfriend?’ ‘Oh he’s just in the cupboard under the stairs,’” a user joked.

“When I say this is legit my dream to have a spot under the stairs,” another said.

“Elden Ring you’re gonna be hearing screaming all night long from the staircase lol,” someone commented.

“Making what he has work! Kudos brotha!” a person added.

“You do with what you got. Absolutely love it,” a TikToker replied.

Watch this Brooklyn bedroom go from drab to fabulous in one day:

The post Man transforms cupboard under the stairs into Elden Ring haven appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Dad confesses which child made him decide not to have more kids in hilarious TikTok

Show dad some love this Father's Day with these 5 DIY gifts

Adorable Father's Day TikTok captures 3 generations of 'man grunts': 'Like father, like son'

Stepmom sparks controversy after trying to ‘force’ her stepdaughter to change schools: ‘You’re overstepping your role’