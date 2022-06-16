Man transforms cupboard under the stairs into Elden Ring haven: 'Can’t believe the difference'

Emerald Pellot
·1 min read

A tiny cupboard got a man cave makeover and it’s actually kind of perfect.

Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency – here's what it means for you

TikToker @chloe_97xo and her boyfriend have a home with a small cupboard under the stairs. It was so cramped and neglected it was the kind of cupboard you might imagine Harry Potter once lived in. But with some paint and thoughtful alterations, her boyfriend transformed the cramped space into a fully functional man cave.

In The Know cover star Storm Reid reflects on being a 'student of life':

“My bf decided to turn our under stairs cupboard into his new man cave. Can’t believe the difference,” the caption read.

The cupboard was small and unassuming. It literally wasn’t tall enough for him, or any adult, to stand inside of. Luckily, you don’t have to be standing to play Elden Ring.

He painted the walls green, installed blue string lights and put up shelves. Finally, he added in his computer station and gaming chair. It’s not just a sweet setup, it’s a vibe.

The man cave makeover has so far racked up 2.6 million views on TikTok.

“Imagine having family or friends over and they go ‘so where’s your boyfriend?’ ‘Oh he’s just in the cupboard under the stairs,’” a user joked.

“When I say this is legit my dream to have a spot under the stairs,” another said.

“Elden Ring you’re gonna be hearing screaming all night long from the staircase lol,” someone commented.

“Making what he has work! Kudos brotha!” a person added.

“You do with what you got. Absolutely love it,” a TikToker replied.

Watch this Brooklyn bedroom go from drab to fabulous in one day:

The post Man transforms cupboard under the stairs into Elden Ring haven appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Dad confesses which child made him decide not to have more kids in hilarious TikTok

Show dad some love this Father's Day with these 5 DIY gifts

Adorable Father's Day TikTok captures 3 generations of 'man grunts': 'Like father, like son'

Stepmom sparks controversy after trying to ‘force’ her stepdaughter to change schools: ‘You’re overstepping your role’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Truth About Fasting and Type 2 Diabetes

    Doctors often advise people with Type 2 diabetes to lose weight, which can have beneficial effects on blood glucose and insulin sensitivity, as well as on the progression of the disease. For this and other reasons, experts are actively looking at the effects of intermittent fasting among people with Type 2 diabetes. “People with diabetes should be those who benefit most from intermittent fasting,” says Benjamin Horne, director of cardiovascular and genetic epidemiology at Intermountain Healthcare in Utah.

  • This is the No. 1 best mouthwash to get rid of bad breath for good: 'Zero odor, all day long!'

    This alcohol-free best seller is approved by the American Dental Association and keeps your breath fresh for up to 24 hours.

  • Netflix's Plans For Real-Life Squid Game Competition Show Raise Eyebrows Online

    "When you don't understand satire..."

  • Mother of Patriot Front member arrested in Idaho: 'It makes me sick'

    On Anderson Cooper 360 Wednesday, Karen Amsden spoke about her son’s affiliation with a group of alleged white nationalists arrested in Idaho on Saturday. Jared Boyce was one of 31 men tied to the white nationalist group Patriot Front who were arrested near a Pride event for conspiracy to riot. “When he came home, I was really hoping he might have had a wake up call,” Amsden said. “But when he came back on Monday and I went out to the house to talk to him, and he believes in what they did. He was standing by it.” Amsden said she’s warned her son that affiliating with such a group could lead to trouble. “I’ve been warning him for years now that it’s not gonna take you in a good place,” Amsden said, “and it could ultimately get you in so much trouble that you’re in jail and you’re not seeing your sons and not spending time with them, and you’re gonna lose them. He always just brushed that aside and dismisses it.” Amsden said her son believes in hateful right-wing conspiracies, like the talking point among some in conservative media that members of the LGBTQ community are “grooming” children. She added that she finds his beliefs sickening. “I just can’t believe that he believes all this ridiculous conspiracy crap and wants to blame people for all these things, and hates groups of people,” Amsden said. “That’s not who I am, and it makes me sick to listen to it and sicker to know that this is coming from my son, who somewhere inside has a loving, loving heart.”

  • Barber-led Nighthawks withstand Growlers' comeback effort for 3rd consecutive win

    Cat Barber poured in 30 points and the Guelph Nighthawks took their third consecutive victory, holding off a strong fourth-quarter effort from the Newfoundland Growlers to win 89-82 on Tuesday in Guelph, Ont. The Nighthawks (4-3), who lost three straight following their season-opening victory against the Scarborough Shooting Stars, had their hands full in the final frame with the Growlers (0-6) making a serious push for their first win. In a first quarter where both sides were able to get into a

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Raptors' 33rd pick: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has bursted on to the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and the NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No.33 on the "Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,