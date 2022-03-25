Man in tow truck shot by stranded driver after stopping to help, Indiana cops say

Mariah Rush
·1 min read
Getty Images/iStockPhoto

An Indiana tow truck worker was shot by a stranded driver after stopping to assist him, authorities said. The suspected shooter’s 4-year-old child was present during the shooting.

Indiana State Police and Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of someone shot on Interstate 70 in Plainfield on the morning of March 25, state police said in a news release.

Upon arriving, officers found a man near a rest stop suffering from gunshot wounds. After investigating, police said a man was stranded on the side of the road with car trouble when a tow truck driver arrived to help.

According to police, the stranded man then began firing a gun at the tow truck driver, stole his tow truck and drove away.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officials found the suspect in the tow truck — with the 4-year-old child — shortly after the shooting. Police believe the child was moved from the broken down vehicle to the tow truck before the truck was stolen, the release said.

Officers are working with the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office to determine criminal charges for the suspect.

