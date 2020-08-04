Man to be charged after allegedly throwing plate of food at cleaner and causing her to fall

(SCREENSHOT: Quality Road Hawker Centre/Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — A man will be charged in court on Wednesday (5 August) following an incident when he allegedly threw his plate of food at a cleaner and caused her to fall at a hawker centre.

The man, 44, will be charged for the offences of using criminal force and voluntarily causing hurt committed against the cleaner, the police said on Tuesday.

On 5 February, the police were alerted to a case of dispute at 45 Quality Road. After throwing his plate, the man allegedly pushed the cleaner and caused her to fall.

A person who is convicted of using criminal force faces a jail term of up to three months, or a fine of up to $1,500, or both. The offence of voluntary causing hurt carries a jail term of up to three years, or with fine of up to $5,000, or both.

