Petrol bombs ‘thrown at Border Force immigration centre in Dover’, reports state

A man threw petrol bombs at a Border Force migrant centre in Dover before killing himself, according to reports.

The man is believed to have driven to the centre before exiting his vehicle and throwing three petrol bombs attached with fireworks, Reuters reported.

He is then believed to have killed himself, the agency said.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the incident at around 11.24am and put out the fires.

Police arrived minutes afterward and cordoned off the area.

A video posted on social media by a GB News journalist showed staff putting out a small fire on the centre’s exterior wall.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident at Western Jet Foil, Dover and police are in attendance.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."

Nathalie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, said she has been left “deeply shocked” following the incident.