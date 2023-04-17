Man threw $100 bills out of his car window, 'gifted' around $200,000 to Oregon motorists

An Oregon man emptied his pockets on the road last week as police say he threw hundreds of $100 bills out of his car window on a highway.

Oregon State Police and other agencies received reports Tuesday night about money "floating" on Interstate 5 in Eugene, and multiple cars stopped along the roads in both north and southbound lanes looking for the money, authorities said in a statement to USA TODAY. The dollar bills were reportedly $100 bills, police added.

State troopers responding to the area were able to locate the person that threw the money out, identified as 38-year-old Colin Davis McCarthy of Eugene.

Why did Oregon man throw money out of the window?

When troopers questioned McCarthy about the incident, he told authorities he wanted to gift the money to people. KEZI reported McCarthy drained his family’s shared bank account in cash, which he threw out, but police confirmed he had "lawful access" to the money.

How much money did the Oregon man throw out?

McCarthy estimated he threw out $200,000, although police couldn't confirm how much was "gifted."

Police went to where the money was thrown the following morning and found no bills.

"Motorists did a thorough job of gathering the loose money as troopers were unable to locate any further currency after the incident," state police said.

Did the Oregon man get charged?

Police said they asked McCarthy to stop throwing money out because "it was causing a significant traffic hazard." He agreed to stop and police said no criminal charges are being considered.

"OSP is urging the public to avoid the temptation to go looking for money along the highway. These searches create a hazardous condition and put both the searchers and motorists at risk," authorities said.

