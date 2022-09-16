Man threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood’ during Oregon casino robbery, feds say

An armed man threatened to “bathe everyone in blood” while robbing a casino in Oregon, prosecutors said.

Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, is accused of robbing the Wildhorse Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint on Aug. 17 and firing “at least one round at a tribal police officer,” according to a Sept. 15 news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Oregon.

A federal jury grand jury in Portland charged the Umatilla County man with “attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges,” federal prosecutors said.

Vigil’s attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Sept. 16.

On the day of the robbery, Vigil entered the casino and “walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Shortly after, he handed the cashier a note, demanding $1 million, according to the news release.

The cashier “thought it was a joke,” according to a criminal complaint. Vigil then “drew a pistol,” pointed it at the cashier and demanded the money, claiming he was “God” and saying “I’m going to bathe everyone in blood.”

Vigil left the casino after he was given “nearly $70,000 in cash,” according to prosecutors, and “pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and discharged at least one round.”

After being injured in a shootout with police, Vigil was taken to a hospital.

Vigil pleaded not guilty and a trial is scheduled for Nov. 1.

“If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, 3 years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000,” according to a news release.

