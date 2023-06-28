Man’s third suspected DUI ended with fatal crash in Fresno. Here’s how he pleaded

A Fresno man with two DUI convictions pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder, fatal hit and run, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Police said 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan was driving a Chevrolet Colorado truck when it collided with a Hyundai Elantra carrying two people near First Street and McKinley Avenue around 3 a.m. Jan. 11.

Both people in the Elantra were transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where the driver survived. The passenger, identified as Jesse Espino, 35, of Clovis, later died.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Several of Espino’s relatives were in court, though they declined to comment.

Bail reduction request

Shahan’s public defender, Brendan Bergh, requested that his client’s bail be reduced from $1.5 million to an affordable amount, such as $38,000.

Prosecutor Steven Ueltzen argued against the request, saying Shahan is a danger to the public. Ueltzen said Shahan has two previous DUI convictions, one in 2015 and another in 2016. He has also been arrested twice for driving on a suspended license.

The day of the crash, Ueltzen said Shahan fled the scene but was spotted running west towards Highway 41.

Police found him on the east side of Highway 41’s embankment near Weldon Avenue before arresting him.

“His conduct has caused the death of another individual,” Ueltzen said. “And he has shown that he is a danger to society.”

Judge Timothy A. Kams denied the request to lower his bail and maintained the current bail of $1.5 million.

Shahan’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9.

If convicted on all charges, Shahan faces a maximum of 19 years to life in prison.