Man thinks he’s dreaming after $2 million win in NC lottery. Now, he’ll pay it forward

John Robbins couldn’t quite believe the seven-figure prize he was holding after he scratched off his North Carolina Lottery ticket.

He handed it to his coworker just to make sure he wasn’t dreaming, he told lottery officials in a May 20 news release.

“Man, you got it,” his coworker told Robbins, lottery officials said. “This is the big one.”

Robbins’ jackpot was the most a player could win in the Ultimate 7’s game — $2 million, lottery officials said.

“I had to try to keep my composure,” Robbins told lottery officials. “I didn’t want to alarm too many people.”

Robbins bought his $20 scratch-off ticket at Han-Dee Hugo’s in Wilmington, he told lottery officials. When he collected his prize, he had the option of receiving annual payments of $100,000 over 20 years, or taking out a lump sum of $1.2 million right away, lottery officials said.

Robbins chose to cash out the lump sum and took home $852,126 after taxes, according to lottery officials.

Robbins told lottery officials he has a sentimental plan for part of his winnings.

John Robbins of #Wilmington wants to give back to his community after winning a $2 million prize! “I want to help out a struggling entrepreneur,” Robbins said. His Ultimate 7's ticket was from Han-Dee Hugo's on N. College Road. Congrats, John! #NCLottery https://t.co/OR1bO87kvM pic.twitter.com/UYlr4pWW3A — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) May 20, 2022

“I want to help out a struggling entrepreneur,” Robbins said, according to lottery officials.

His experience working two jobs and juggling different business ideas inspired him to give back to the community and help someone who may be in a similar position, lottery officials said.

“In other words, passing it forward,” he told lottery officials.

Robbins won the last top prize in the Ultimate 7’s game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Wilmington is about 90 miles southeast of Fayetteville.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

