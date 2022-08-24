Man targeted in Liverpool shooting arrested in hospital

Murder victim Olivia-Pratt Korbel, 9, who was shot dead at 10pm on Monday evening - Nicholas Razzell

Detectives investigating the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have arrested the man who was targeted and wounded in the shooting.

The 35-year-old was detained in hospital by officers after he was taken there when he was shot by the masked gunman suspected of murdering nine-year-old Olivia.

Merseyside Police said the man had been detained on a prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

He will now be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of sentence. It is understood he was jailed for 45 months in 2018 for burglary offences.

The man, who remains in a stable condition, will also be further questioned in connection with the murder.

He was wounded on Monday night after being approached by a balaclava clad gunman on Kingsheath Avenue in the Dovecot area of Liverpool.

After the gunman opened fire he fled and burst into the home of Olivia pursued by the attacker who opened fire.

One of the bullets struck the child’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, before hitting the schoolgirl in the chest causing fatal injuries.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel seen here standing outside the front door to her home in Kingsheath Avenue

The 35-year-old man, who was shot twice, was taken to hospital by associates in a black Audi car which turned up at the address a short time later.

He underwent surgery for gunshot wounds before being arrested by police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: "I can tell you the male I discussed at the press conference yesterday, who had been shot at and chased into the home address of Cheryl and Olivia, has now been arrested.

"That's not in relation to the murder of Olivia per se. The reason for that arrest is for breach of his existing licence conditions. The nature of that breach is for poor behaviour. He remains in hospital and, last update, he was in a stable condition."

Merseyside Police Detective Chief Inspector Mark Baker said: "Our enquiries continue into the shocking murder of Olivia, and supporting her family as they try to come to terms with this tragedy.

"I would like to echo the words of our Chief Constable yesterday and appeal to the community to keep helping this family in every way possible. We will do all we can to take all of these involved in gun crime off the streets, as this arrest demonstrates.

"This is not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent. It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account. If you saw, heard, captured or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously and we will continue to act."