Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound to the leg

A man shot in the leg just outside of Woodstock, N.B., was taken to hospital Saturday morning, according to the RCMP.

"Police have secured the scene and there is no danger to the public," said Staff Sgt. André Pepin.

Pepin said officers responded to a firearms complaint shortly after 11 a.m. on Speerville Road in Speerville.

When officers got there they found a man lying on the road.

Pepin said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.