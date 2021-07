A man was brought to the hospital for surgery following a Friday night shooting in Sandy Hill. His injuries aren't believed to be life threatening. (Olivier Plante/CBC - image credit)

A man was taken in for surgery after being shot in the Sandy Hill area.

The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 Friday night, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

His injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating.