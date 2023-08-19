Man taken to hospital after Audi sideswipes motorcycle along I-84, state police say

The Idaho State Police is investigating a “serious injury” three-vehicle crash along Interstate 84 in Canyon County that sent a 49-year-old motorist to the hospital.

About 10:10 p.m. Friday near milepost 39, the Nampa man was stopped on the left shoulder of I-84’s eastbound lane on a 1999 Yamaha when a 25-year-old Kuna man, driving a 2016 Audi A6, side-swiped the motorcycle, according to a news release from state police.

The Audi then swerved to the right, striking a 2021 Toyota RAV4, which was being driven by a 39-year-old Boise woman, police said. Both the Audi and Toyota stopped on the right shoulder, while the Yamaha and the Nampa man were on the left shoulder.

The Nampa man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to the release. The other drivers weren’t taken to the hospital and both were wearing seat belts.