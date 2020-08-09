Man swept away by western Quebec river still missing

The search continues for a man in his 30s swept away by strong rapids on the Rivière Coulonge last Wednesday.

The man was swimming with others in an area of the river 40 km north of Fort Coulonge, Que., when he was caught up in the river's fast-moving water, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) told CBC Ottawa.

Bystanders tried to rescue the man at the time, but unsuccessful, police said. He wasn't wearing a life jacket.

Police divers, helicopters and other search crews had been combing the water and shore searching for the man since Wednesday, but weren't at the scene Sunday.

Woman's body recovered

Officers plan to re-evaluate whether they will continue a daily search, the SQ said.

Police are asking people in the area to watch for signs of the man.

The body of a 68-year-old woman was also recovered from the same river Saturday, police said.

Police identified the woman as Debra Wittenburg Lytle of Fort Coulonge.

They said her body was discovered in the municipalité de Mansfield-et-Pontefract in western Quebec.