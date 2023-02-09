This man is suspected of assaulting, robbing women in Markham and Scarborough

Two police forces are looking for this man. He is suspected of assaulting a woman in Markham and robbing another woman in Scarborough. (Submitted by York Regional Police - image credit)

Two police forces in the Greater Toronto Area are looking for a man they believe assaulted a woman in Markham and robbed another woman in Scarborough in early February.

York Regional Police and the Toronto Police Service are appealing to the public for help in identifying the man and they say there's a connection between the incidents in Markham on Feb. 1 and in Scarborough the next day.

Police have released images and two videos of the suspect.

According to York police, a woman was walking through an alleyway from McCowan Road toward Woodhall Road, between 8 p.m.and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when a man grabbed her and dragged her between two houses.

A person with a dog walked by and motion sensor lights were activated, which prompted the man to flee.

In a news release on Thursday, York police said they believe the same man took the TTC to the Scarborough Town Centre that evening. They said they are concerned he may have followed other women before the assault.

Investigators with York police said they are urging anyone who knows him, or may have seen him, or had contact with him, to contact police.

In the Markham incident, the man is described as five-foot-10 with a medium build, and was said to be wearing a green coat, a hat, black gloves and camouflage pants.

"The suspect is urged to contact legal counsel and turn himself in," York police said in the release.

According to Toronto police, a woman was walking alone in the area of Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East at about 12:10 a.m.on Thursday, Feb. 2, when a man approached her from behind, choked her and robbed her of her cell phone.

In the Scarborough incident, the man is described as five-foot-10 with a medium build, and was said to be wearing a dark-coloured coat, a hat, gloves and light-coloured pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, Toronto police at 416-808-4300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

