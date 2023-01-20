Man survives 24 days at sea on diet of ketchup and stock cubes

Elvis Francois - Colombian National Navy/AFP via Getty Images

Adrift at sea without food or phone signal and with little sailing knowledge, Elvis Francois’s chances of survival were slim to none.

But sustained by a diet of tomato ketchup, garlic powder and stock cubes, the 47-year-old miraculously made it home to his loved ones after 24 days lost in the Caribbean Sea.

Mr Francois told rescuers he had been working to repair a sailboat near a harbour on the island of St Martin, where he lives, when the weather turned and he was swept away from the coast.

He made frantic calls on his mobile phone but then the signal died and he was left adrift with no way to communicate.

Mr Francois said: “I called my friends, they tried to contact me, but I lost the signal. There was nothing else to do but sit and wait.

“I had no food. There was only a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat, garlic powder and Maggi (seasoning cubes). So I mixed it up with some water for me to survive 24 days in the sea.”

Mr Francois was not a sailor and did not know how to navigate or use any of the equipment on the boat.

The boat was letting in water and he had to keep bailing it out to stop it from sinking, he said. He tried various ways to attract attention, including carving “Help” on the hull of the boat and lighting a fire to send a distress signal to passing boats, but none of them saw him.

He was eventually rescued after using a mirror to catch the glare of the sun and was spotted from the air 120 miles northwest of the La Guajira peninsula, nearly 1,000 miles southwest of where he had started out.

A nearby civilian container ship picked him up and took him to the Colombian port city of Cartagena.

Mr Francois said: “24 days, no land. Nobody to talk to. Don’t know what to do. Don’t know where you are. It was rough. It was very rough. I don't know how I am alive today but I am. And I am grateful for that.”

A video released by the Colombian Navy showed a doctor examining Mr Francois, who appeared to be healthy.

La @ArmadaColombia, en articulación con la @Dimarcolombia, @SENANPanama y el gremio marítimo, rescatamos un extranjero a 120 millas náuticas al noroeste de #PuertoBolívar - Guajira, luego de quedar a la deriva desde diciembre de 2022.#ProtegemosLaVida

👉https://t.co/Ss6vq48JZJ pic.twitter.com/sFTTT4IRVX — Armada de Colombia (@ArmadaColombia) January 18, 2023

In a statement, the Colombian Navy said: “Without having any knowledge of navigation he was lost and disoriented at sea.

“His efforts to manoeuvre the vessel and the equipment on board were to no avail.”

It added that although in good health, he had lost weight.

Following his rescue, Mr Francois was handed over to the immigration authorities to coordinate his return to the island nation of Dominica. The sailboat he had been working on was abandoned at sea.

Nutritionists discourage eating large amounts of ketchup owing to its high sugar content. A 15 gram serving of ketchup is about 15 calories and contains 0.3g of salt and 3.5g of carbohydrates, of which 3.4g are sugars.