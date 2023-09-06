Man surprises wife with winning lottery ticket in Missouri. ‘We’ll pay the house off!’

A Missouri man won a hefty Powerball prize — but kept his wife in suspense, officials said.

The Callaway County resident bought his winning Quick Pick ticket at a Pass-N-Gas gas station in Fulton, according to a Sept. 5 news release from the Missouri Lottery.

The man’s ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number, winning him a $50,000 prize, an amount that he kept secret from his wife.

“He didn’t tell me how much until I was on my way over to the Lottery Headquarters,” his wife told lottery officials.

“I said, ‘I’m not going to tell you the amount, but we’ll pay the house off!’” the man, who was not identified, told officials. “And then I did tell her the amount.”

Callaway County is about 100 miles west of St. Louis.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Orioles fan celebrates his winning team – and a hefty Maryland lottery win

70-year-old wife wins lottery jackpot in Michigan. Husband had ‘a few choice words’

Toddler found dead in hot car outside church preschool, Florida police say