Man suffers minor injuries after fall at Cape Split

A man has been rescued after he fell off a cliff at Cape Split around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The man, who has not been identified, ended up lodged 20 metres down the cliff.

According to Jeff Skaling, the fire chief in Canning, N.S., a Cormorant helicopter was called in from nearby Greenwood as there were concerns that the Kings County rope rescue team didn't have enough anchor points on the cliff to rescue the man.

Fire crews were able to lower ropes to secure the man until the rope rescue team and the helicopter arrived to lift him to safety.

Skaling said the man appeared to have minor injuries. Medical medical care was being administered at the scene.

