Man sues Titans receiver Sharpe, lineman Tretola for assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A man has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe assaulted him in an alley behind a bar the first night of the NFL draft upset at comments made about Sharpe's job security with the team.
Dante R. Satterfield is asking for at least $500,000 in damages in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
After a conversation about the Titans drafting wide receiver Corey Davis at No. 5 overall, the lawsuit says Sharpe and Titans offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola told Satterfield to follow them outside through a back door. The lawsuit states that Tretola acted as a lookout while Sharpe beat Satterfield unconscious.
The lawsuit states that Satterfield was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after 911 was called, and he remained unconscious for more than 12 hours.
