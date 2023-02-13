Man sues Northern Territory alleging ‘sustained’ sexual abuse at Don Dale youth detention centre

Sarah Collard
·4 min read

A former Don Dale detainee is suing the Northern Territory government over claims he suffered repeated child sexual abuse by a medical officer, a social worker and a guard while detained at the youth detention centre.

The Indigenous man, who was a teenager at the time of the alleged abuse, claims he suffered sustained sexual abuse from three members of staff at the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre during his incarceration between 2004 and 2007.

The man’s lawyer, Heather Kerley from law firm Maurice Blackburn, said the alleged abuse was “sustained and repeated” and they were seeking “significant compensation”. She declined to cite a potential figure, saying the case was still in its early stages.

Related: ‘The system’s broken’: the crisis gripping Australia’s juvenile justice centres

“It wasn’t, unfortunately, one isolated, opportunistic moment of abuse. What this case demonstrates is it was systemic abuse perpetrated by a number of people on more than one occasion,” Kerley told Guardian Australia. “It highlights a real issue with how Don Dale was operating at that time.

“That [alleged] abuse consisted of grooming behaviours, as well as acts of penetration, and occurred on repeated and sustained occasions during his periods of incarceration at Don Dale.”

Kerley said the alleged abuse had severely affected her client’s life and wellbeing throughout his adolescence and adulthood and contributed to him ending up in the adult justice system.

In a statement of claim filed in the Northern Territory supreme court, the former detainee alleges the abuse occurred during 12 seperate incarceration periods.

Related: What kind of country are we that treats children in prison with such cruelty and brutality? | George Newhouse and Duncan Fine

Lawyers allege the NT government had a clear duty of care to the then-teenage boy and they failed to protect him from the alleged abuse while in their care.

The NT government has been contacted for comment.

The man alleges he was abused by a medical officer and was unable to refuse any examination by the officer under the relevant youth justice act.

The statement of claim alleges the detainee was always ordered to remove his clothing “regardless of the reasons behind the appointment”, and while the plaintiff was naked the medical officer touched and fondled his genitals, buttocks and thighs.

The document says the teenager was told not to tell anyone about the alleged abuse and told “words to the effect of ‘what happens in here stays in here’”. The former detainee does not recall the exact dates of the abuse or the names of the alleged perpetrators.

According to the document, the boy disclosed the medical officer’s alleged abuse to a youth justice officer but claims the officer “dismissed” it without investigating the reports further.

The document then details further allegations of abuse, by a youth justice officer who supervised the teenager while on kitchen duty and laundry duty, and alone while inside his cell during work hours.

Related: ‘Lives placed at serious risk’: Four Corners report sparks new calls for youth justice overhaul

He alleges the youth justice officer committed a number of child sexual abuse acts against him including pushing his body against the plaintiff , pressing his buttocks against his groin, saying words to the effect of “that feels good”, performing fellatio and forcing him to have sexual intercourse.

The document claims the guard told the boy not to tell anyone about the alleged abuse and that the boy was threatened with punishment.

The statement of claim alleges the abuse was known or suspected by another guard at the centre, claiming the alleged victim was told by another guard that he “knew what they were up to”.

The document said the teenager sought help from a social worker, and that the social worker – who was employed by Don Dale – allegedly sexually abused him on “repeated and regular occasions” and told him to keep the abuse secret.

The document claims the social worker performed fellatio on the teenager and that the boy was forced to perform other sexual acts.

“On at least one occasion the social worker said words to the effect: ‘what is happening between us must remain only between us because if anyone found out it would ruin my life. I am helping you and you have to help me.’”

Related: Northern Territory police still using ‘inhumane’ spithoods and restraint chairs on children

The firm is also representing nine other clients who were former detainees at the youth detention facility who also claim they were physically and sexually abused while detained as young people between 1994 and 2017.

Kerley believes there could be other alleged survivors of abuse and is urging them to come forward.

“We do expect that, given the systemic nature that has been divulged to us through our clients, that there are other survivors out there,” she said. “And we do strongly encourage them to come forward and speak up.”

• Information and support for anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse issues is available from the following organisations. In Australia, support is available at 1800Respect (1800 737 732). In the UK, Rape Crisis offers support on 0808 802 9999. In the US, Rainn offers support on 800-656-4673. Other international helplines can be found at ibiblio.org/rcip/internl.html

Latest Stories

  • Texas dad convicted of murder in fatal shootings by teen son

    A Texas man has been convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of three teenagers by the man’s then-14-year-old son. Richard Acosta, 34, was convicted Friday by a jury in Dallas of capital murder for the 2021 shooting deaths of Xavier Gonzalez, 14; Ivan Noyala, 16; and Rafael Garcia, 17, the day after Christmas. A 15-year-old newly hired cook was injured in the shooting and has recovered. Acosta testified that he did not know his son, Abel Acosta, had a gun or had shot anyone, only that the teenager got into his vehicle and told his father to drive away because someone was shooting.

  • Steve Bannon Ran Up Huge Legal Bills and Stiffed His Lawyers

    Steve Hirsch/Pool via ReutersSteve Bannon—the nativist American media personality who’s backed by a Chinese billionaire—hasn’t paid the lawyers who spent years defending him against an onslaught of criminal charges, according to three sources who spoke exclusively to The Daily Beast.With massive legal bills still outstanding, Bannon is now scrambling to find new attorneys, as he faces a looming trial over the way he scammed the MAGA crowd with a dubious plan to build a privately funded U.S.-Mexi

  • Crossbow attacker who shot friend in the head at point blank range is jailed

    A police spokesman said: 'The fact that this man survived such an ordeal is quite simply a miracle.'

  • Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

    The Florida congressman honoured a combat veteran accused of killing a Michigan man in 2019

  • Family dog kept coming home with bones, then brought back a human skull, Texas cops say

    The family assumed their dog had been bringing back the bones of some animal -- until they saw a human skull in the front yard.

  • RCMP releases sketches, description of rural Sask. homicide suspects

    RCMP have released forensic sketches and descriptions of suspects they believed were involved in a break-and-enter that ended with a man fatally shot and a woman injured Friday morning. Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP were called to a home near Round Lake, about 20 kilometres south of Stockholm, Sask., and Esterhazy, Sask., shortly before 4 a.m. CST for a break-and-enter and a suspicious death, according to police. Investigators determined that a man who lived at the house and was shot and killed,

  • An Alberta village's only Black resident remembers its African American roots

    "My name is Vant Hayes and I'm the only Black one left out here." Hayes, who says he's 88-years old or "somewhere around there," represents the end of an era in the village of Breton, Alta. 110 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. His grandparents William and Mollie Hayes and their children moved to the area from Oklahoma in the early 1900s as part of the Great Migration of Black settlers from the United States, lured by the promise of free land and a better life. An increase in discrimination in t

  • Man dies after cops restrained him on the ground, ignored his warning of 'heart problems' and used stun gun on him, video shows

    Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at the hospital Jan. 17, about an hour after police say he was tased three times and handcuffed by Raleigh officers.

  • Bickering bogs down Capitol riot trial of Proud Boys leaders

    The Capitol riot trial for Proud Boys leaders promised to be a historic showcase for some of the most compelling evidence of an alleged plot by far-right extremists to halt the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election. Lawyers representing the five Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy have repeatedly sparred with U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly during breaks in testimony. Two defense lawyers at one point floated the idea of withdrawing from the case if Kelly did not rule in their favor on evidentiary matters.

  • Drug-dealing crime boss arrested in Thailand after five-year hunt by NCA

    Richard Wakeling, 55, from Brentwood, Essex, fled the UK in 2018.

  • In Pakistan, angry mob lynches man accused of blasphemy

    Hundreds of Muslims descended on a police station in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province Saturday, snatched a blasphemy suspect from his cell and took him outside and lynched him, police said. Senior police officer Babar Sarfaraz Alpa said a man identified only as Waris had been in police custody for desecrating pages of a copy of Islam's holy book, the Quran. Alpa said an enraged mob of hundreds stormed the Warburton police station where some protesters used a wooden ladder to climb a wall and opened the main gate for the angry mob.

  • 4 city inspectors slain at Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort

    The tortured bodies of four municipal employees were found Saturday stuffed into a vehicle in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said identified the victims as city employees, but gave no additional details. Playa del Carmen has long had a problem with illicit businesses, drug sales at shops and beach front restaurants taking over the beach zone.

  • Woman looking for her cat finds human remains in burned building, Oklahoma police say

    The building was set on fire months ago, police said.

  • Candace Cameron Bure addresses cancel culture after Great American Family controversy

    "We are always stronger together."

  • Moment debris falls onto rescuers in Turkey's Hatay

    STORY: The footage from the area showed other members of the team managing to ran away before the debris hit the ground but one rescuer named Batuhan Tugen remained trapped in the rubble.Tugen was later rescued by his teammates without any major injures.The death toll exceeded 24,150 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to Monday's huge earthquake.

  • Turkey earthquake rescue continues almost 150 hours on: 'You are a miracle'

    A seven-month-old baby and 12-year-old girl are among those pulled from the rubble.

  • RCMP make booze busts after Manitoba Indigenous leader calls for action on alcohol trafficking in First Nations communities

    Manitoba RCMP announced two arrests this week related to alcohol trafficking in First Nations communities, and the arrests come just one week after one Indigenous leader accused RCMP of not doing enough to crack down on illegal alcohol sales in First Nations. In a media release Wednesday, RCMP confirmed a woman from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) was arrested in late January after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the community and found an “undisclosed quantity of liquor, numer

  • Priest killed in Mexico, threats force concert to cancel

    A priest in western Mexico has been shot to death, the eighth killed under the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The church’s Catholic Multimedia Center identified the priest as Rev. Juan Angulo Fonseca. The center said Sunday that eight priests, including Angulo Fonseca, have been murdered during the current administration, which took office in December 2018.

  • How could a parent kill their own child? A psychiatrist explains.

    A forensic psychiatrist breaks down various reasons why a parent like Lindsay Clancy might kill their child, including postpartum psychosis.

  • Union: Fired EMTs didn't get enough info in Nichols response

    The head of a union representing most of the Memphis Fire Department said three employees who were fired after the death of Tyre Nichols weren’t given enough information as they responded to the call for medical help. Thomas Malone, president of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association, also wrote in a letter to city councilmembers that information was withheld from those first responders by people on the scene. Nichols, who is Black, was beaten by Memphis police after he was pulled over Jan. 7 for an alleged traffic violation.