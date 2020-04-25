Man sues Dodgers for negligence after suffering fractured skull in parking lot attack

A Riverside County man is suing the Los Angeles Dodgers after suffering a fractured skull in a Dodger Stadium parking lot attack following a game on March 30, 2019.

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of 45-year-old Rafael Reyna and his wife in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday. The lawsuit includes claims of negligence, premises liability and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Here’s more from the AP:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reyna, 45, was attacked while walking to his car shortly after midnight on March 30, 2019, after watching a 13-inning game that ended in a 5-4 win by the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit said Reyna was on the phone with his wife, telling her that he was on his way home, when unknown attackers “punched him repeatedly, causing him to collapse onto the asphalt, strike his head, and lose consciousness,” while his wife heard the entire assault.

The lawsuit also alleges the stadium “lacked adequate security” and the parking lot where the assault took place was “notoriously poorly lit.” Reyna laid undiscovered for “at least 10 minutes” after the assault, which delayed his treatment.

Reyna was placed on life support but quickly improved. The report did not provide an update on his condition. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

According to CBS Los Angeles, one of two law firms representing Reyna is Girardi & Keese. That law firm won an $18 million verdict on behalf of San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow, who was attacked and suffered a permanent brain injury in a Dodger Stadium parking lot on March 31, 2011. Inadequate security was also cited in that lawsuit.

The Dodgers have not yet commented on the latest lawsuit.

Fan who suffered a fractured skull in Dodger Stadium attack sues the Dodgers. (Photo by LG Patterson/MLB via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: