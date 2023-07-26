Man struck, killed by vehicle on Interstate 20 in south Fort Worth, police say

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 20 in south Fort Worth late Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to I-20 and Campus Drive around 10 p.m. regarding a major accident, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t publicly identified the man. Westbound lanes of I-20 were closed in the area while police investigated the scene. It’s not clear if anyone will face charges related to the accident.