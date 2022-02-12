Man struck by gunfire in his front yard in central Fresno. Police are investigating

Police searching for a suspect who shot an unsuspecting man in his front yard in central Fresno Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. when officers received a Shotspotter alert of a shot fired in the area of McKinley and Normal Avenues, Fresno police Lt. Sean Biggs said.

Officers arrived and found a man, who is in his 50s, lying in his front lawn with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center with a non-life threatening wound.

According to Biggs, the man told officers he was leaning against his fence in his yard when he heard a gunshot. The man then felt a lot of pain in his leg and realized he had been shot.

Biggs said nearby witnesses only heard the gunshot and saw a man fleeing the scene, but no suspect information was available.