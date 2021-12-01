Man struck through the arm in downtown Fresno shooting.

A man suffered a gunshot wound through his arm Tuesday night in downtown Fresno.

Fresno Police said officers responded around. 7 p.m. to the area of Clark Street and Belmont Avenue, where a four-round shots spotter went off.

Lt. Brian Pierce said the victim was shot once, with the bullet going through his right arm. He taken to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where police said he was expected to survive.

Cause of the shooting was not immediately know.

Pierce said he does not believe this shooting was related to the earlier shooting in the night that took place at an apartment complex near Marks and Ashlan avenues.