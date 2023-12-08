Man Strangled Ga. Mother and Her 2-Year-Old Son on Easter Sunday, Claimed He 'Sacrificed' Them

Brandon Craig Williams has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2017 killing of Natalie Nation and Cole Nation

Gofundme Natalie Nation and son Cole Nation

A Georgia man has received two consecutive life sentences without parole for the 2017 murders of a 30-year-old woman and her child, according to multiple reports.

Brandon Craig Williams was found guilty on Dec. 1 on several charges, including murder, in the “brutal strangulation” of the two, the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Williams killed 30-year-old Natalie Nation and her 2-year-old son, Cole Nation, on Easter Sunday in 2017, in Buford, Ga., according to Gwinnett County records.

WSBTV obtained a video of Williams in a Halloween mask, saying he had “sacrificed them” while he moved his hands as though he was controlling imaginary objects.

"I already got them. I already sacrificed them," Williams said in the video, according to WSBTV. "Send all the rest of them to me now, from that location."

In the video, the mother and child are seen walking into the house, shortly before Williams would follow them to a room and kill them, WSBTV reported at the time, citing authorities.

Gwinnett Police Department Brandon Craig Williams

At the time of the murders, Williams lived with the two victims and his own father in the home, according to the statement from prosecutors.

His father was concerned when Williams stepped out of the house and indicated an intention to burn it down, prompting the elderly man to go inside the house and check on the victims, the statement said. That man found Natalie and Cole dead in a bedroom. Williams' DNA was found in the towel used to kill the victims.

He had choked Natalie on one occasion prior to the killing, but resuscitated her, according to the statement.

In the statement, the DA’s office said that on the day of the murders, neighbors had heard Williams “scream he was going to kill everyone and go to California.”



