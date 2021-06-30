Man storms out of birthday party after ‘insensitive’ prank gone wrong: ‘It’s far from harmless’

Credit: Getty Images

A man is hurt after his girlfriend’s sister’s prank struck the wrong chord.

He explained the horrible stunt on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum. His girlfriend was traveling for work on his birthday, which also happened to be Father’s Day. She sent his birthday present to her parent’s place, where he would celebrate the holiday. But her 24-year-old sister swapped the present with a gag gift that would later tear the family apart.

“Since she wasn’t gonna be there in person, my girlfriend sent her gift meant for me to her family by FedEx so that I am not tempted to open it myself and [instead] do it in front of her and family,” he said. “Her sister decided to prank me by getting me something else, acting like it’s the one [gift] sent by my girlfriend. In it was a positive pregnancy test. I was so so happy, crying even. I’ve always wanted kids. Unfortunately, my ex (before I met my current girlfriend) and I had our daughter prematurely, and she didn’t make it. So finding out I was gonna be a dad again was very emotional for me. When her sister revealed it was a prank, ohhh, I was pissed off, hurt and embarrassed.”

His girlfriend sided with him, but the rest of her family thought he was too hard on the sister.

“My girlfriend was talking s*** to her sister for being so insensitive,” he explained. “I was pretty overwhelmed, so I got up and just left. Her sister kept calling me to come back; she didn’t think I would react like that. I’ve been ignoring her sister ever since. My girlfriend says her parents are mad at me for overreacting because her sister felt so guilty she went to cry in her room.”

Reddit users thought the sister’s prank was disastrous.

“If anything, you underreacted. It’s far from harmless,” one person said.

“She should have known better,” another wrote.

“You had every right to leave, and you have no obligation to forgive her,” a user commented.

