Man stopped by US police for driving with huge bull in passenger seat

Police in Nebraska were left shocked after they pulled over a man for driving on a motorway with a huge Watusi bull in the passenger seat.

Officers received reports of the bull, reportedly named Howdy Doody, in a vehicle but assumed it would be a small calf or animal that would fit inside the man’s car.

To their amazement, the enormous black and white bull with large horns was standing with most of its body sticking outside of the modified small white vehicle as it travelled down highway 275 on Wednesday morning.

The passenger side door had been replaced with a metal barred guardrail that’s usually found in a cattle enclosure, photos show.

(Nebraska News Channel)

A sign on the barrier read: “Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade: Best Car Entry.”

The man, Lee Meyer, was pulled over for traffic violations.

“The officer wrote him some warnings,” police captain Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska.

“There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city.”

The bull is a modern American breed of domestic cattle that is characterised by its very large horns. It derives from breeds originally from east and central Africa.