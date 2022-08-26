Man still missing a month after his car was found on fire in California, sheriff says

A man is still missing more than a month after his car was found on fire on a California highway, authorities said.

Gregory Peterson, 62, who vanished under “suspicious circumstances,” has been missing since July 16, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The day he went missing, Peterson left his Cloverdale home at around 4 a.m. to help an “unknown acquaintance” with car troubles, the sheriff’s office said. His car was found on fire the next day on Highway 101 north of Cloverdale.

“Peterson has not been seen or heard from since,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office described Peterson as about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

A reward is available for information leading to Peterson’s whereabouts or the arrest of suspect(s) involved in his disappearance, the post said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 707-565-2185 and reference case number 220718-011.

