Man stabbed in robbery was walking dog, OK cops say. ‘Suspects were just being evil’

A man was walking his dog when police say he was approached by two robbers in an Oklahoma convenience store parking lot.

He reported the man and woman demanded money, so he pulled out his wallet and tried showing them he didn’t have any cash, according to a news release from the Tulsa Police Department.

At that point, “the suspects grabbed the wallet, stabbed the victim, then took off” shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, police said.

“That’s kind of rare, he did everything right,” Sgt. Darrell Ross told KOTV. “He handed over his wallet. He wasn’t trying to fight over a wallet and the suspects were just being evil.”

QuikTrip surveillance footage confirmed the victim had complied with the robbers before the attack, according to the Tulsa World.

“Right now we have strong leads on the identities of the two suspects,” police said, “but the investigation is ongoing.”

The victim was taken to a hospital with a stab wound, and authorities say he’s “expected to be okay.”

His dog — a white and brown pit bull — ran away during the robbery, according to KOKI.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 and mention case 2022-036780. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

