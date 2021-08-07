Man stabbed and police officer slashed in London

Police were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been stabbed and a police officer slashed in north London.

Police and a third party were called to an address on Noel Park Road, Wood Green, at 7.20pm on Friday, August 6 after concerns for the welfare of residents.

Whilst in a communal area, a man approached two officers before assaulting them and the 61-year-old man who was with them.

The man suffered stab injuries and his current condition is unknown.

One of the officers sustained slash injuries that are not life-threatening.

All three remain in hospital and are receiving treatment.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and two other people were subsequently arrested as part of the investigation.

All three remain in custody.

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries continue to establish a motive, the force said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference Cad 2347/05Aug or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read More

What the papers say – August 7

Comedian Peter Kay returns to the stage for two charity shows

Archbishop of York: English people feel left behind by the London elite