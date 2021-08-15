Man Stabbed Outside LA City Hall Amid Covid Vaccine Mandate Protest

Matt Grobar
A man was stabbed outside LA City Hall on Saturday, amid a protest against Covid-19 vaccination mandates.

The Los Angeles Police Department took to Twitter to confirm the news, noting that no arrests have been made, but that an investigation into the attack is ongoing.

“LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out,” a spokesperson for the Department tweeted at 3:15 p.m. “We are aware of one male that was stabbed and is being treated by LAFD.”

“We made one transport to a hospital (from the demonstrations) but I don’t have any patient condition information,” added Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The “choose freedom march” against mandatory vaccinates, vaccine passports, and what organizers referred to a as “medical tyranny” kicked off at City Hall at 2 p.m, and was ultimately declared an unlawful assembly by the LAPD, according to media reports.

Just an hour earlier, an opposing group calling for “no safe space for fascists” held a protest at the same venue.

City News Service contributed to this report.

