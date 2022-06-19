Man stabbed multiple times early Sunday in east-central Fresno. Police seek witnesses

Fresno police were investigating a stabbing Sunday morning in the 2500 block of First Avenue, near Terrace Avenue.

When police arrived at the single-story apartment complex shortly after 8:30 a.m., they found an unidentified male with several stab wounds in his arm.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment as police questioned residents in the apartment complex.

The victim’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, said Sgt. Eric Hodge. He was in stable condition Sunday morning.

Police said the victim was not cooperating with investigators.