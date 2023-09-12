Man stabbed, injured on public sidewalk in east Fort Worth, police say

A man was injured after being stabbed on a public sidewalk Monday night in east Fort Worth, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. Lancaster Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. in response to a cutting call. They found a man who had been stabbed, officials said.

The victim told police he was standing on the sidewalk gathering personal belongings when an unknown man came up behind him with a knife and stabbed him several times in the back. The suspect fled on foot, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There are no suspects in custody and the Criminal Investigations Unit will investigate the stabbing.