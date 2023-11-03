Man stabbed, injured near west Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

A man was injured after being stabbed Friday morning near a west Fort Worth apartment complex, police said.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail around 10 a.m. regarding a cutting/stabbing call. They found a man at that location with a stab wound, officials said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the man’s injuries are not life-threatening. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit will investigate the stabbing.

