Harrods shopper 'slashed by knifeman in attempted watch robbery'

Harrods - Reuters

Police are hunting a knifeman after a customer shopping in Harrods was stabbed in what is thought to have been an attempted watch robbery.

Customers in the world-famous Knightsbridge department store described seeing a pool of blood on the floor following the incident which took place on Saturday evening.

The stabbing is believed to have occurred next to the Louis Vuitton section as the store was thronged with shoppers and tourists.

Witnesses described seeing a fight break out before a man was slashed across the arm.

The suspect then fled the scene and is being hunted by police.

The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Customers 'visibly shaken'

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 7.33pm on Saturday to reports of a fight inside the Harrods store in Brompton Road, Knightsbridge. Officers attended and found a 29-year-old man with stab/slash wounds."

Ronnie Chopra, 49, from Mayfair, had been shopping in Harrods with his teenage daughter and was close to the incident when it happened.

He said, while they did not witness it, another customer said it had been an attempted watch robbery.

He added: "When we were leaving the area, there was a pool of blood on the floor and my 13-year-old daughter, Anoushka, sadly walked into it. I'm horrified that this occurred inside a shop in London. She was visibly shaken."

The store opened as usual on Sunday and there was no obvious sign of the incident.

Police are believed to be scouring CCTV, but have said there have been no arrests yet.