This man stabbed father, charged Boise police before being shot. Here’s his prison time

A Garden City man was sentenced to at least a decade in prison Monday for attacking his father and then police officers.

Jeremy Waste, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery against his father and aggravated assault on law enforcement, both with an enhancement for using a deadly weapon, according to an Ada County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

In November, Waste stabbed his father in the neck with a knife multiple times, resulting in a police search for him, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

Police said Waste then unsuccessfully attempted to rob a bank before officers found him in Southeast Boise. Waste yelled that he wanted to get shot and charged at an officer with a knife, according to police.

Officers made several attempts to reposition themselves to keep a police vehicle between themselves and Waste, Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Garrett Swenson said at Waste’s arraignment.

Kip Paporello, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement, was the Boise officer who shot Waste. No officers were injured. Waste was treated at a hospital before being booked into the Ada County Jail.

Ada County District Judge Michael Reardon sentenced Waste to 10 years fixed, with 20 years indeterminate, in the attack on his father, and 10 years fixed, with 15 years indeterminate, for attacking police, according to court records. The sentences will run concurrently, making him eligible for parole in 10 years.

His felony charge for attempted robbery was dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to court records.

“The defendant’s actions put many in our community at risk, and I commend the responding Boise Police Officers who attempted to peacefully de-escalate the situation and used their quick thinking to keep our community safe,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the release.