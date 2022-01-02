Man stabbed in face in central Fort Worth on New Year’s Day, police say

A man was stabbed in the face on Saturday afternoon, Fort Worth police said.

The incident occurred near the 800 block of Stella Street. Central units responded to the scene after a report of a stabbing.

“Initial details are: One male stabbed another male, possibly his brother, in the face,” police said. “The actor fled the scene, and the victim is being transported to John Peter Smith Hospital.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated when more details become available.