Man stabbed in the eye while working at Peckham pub

The Prince of Peckham (Google Maps)

A man working at a Peckham pub was stabbed in the eye, causing him to lose sight in the eye.

Police launched an appeal on Tuesday into the stabbing at the Prince of Peckham pub in Clayton Road around 12.35am on November 5.

A woman, 31, was arrested the following day on suspicion of GBH with intent and possession of a knife in a public place. She has since been charged.

Met Detective Ashleigh Mullins said: “Although a person has been charged and a number of witnesses spoken to, I believe there are other witnesses who are yet to speak with police.

“The pub and the area outside the pub were very busy.

“There was a vicious crime which resulted in a serious injury to a man who was working at the pub.

“It is vital that anyone who saw the incident or the aftermath gets in touch to share what they know.”

The pub is known in the local area for its distinctive ‘Welcome to Peckham’ side mural.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are being asked to call 101, quote CAD246/5Nov. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.