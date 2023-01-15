Man stabbed during a family gathering at Fresno County home, deputies say

A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon during a family gathering in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the stabbing around 4:23 p.m. at North Rolinda Avenue, near West Clinton Avenue and found a man who had a stab wound to his upper body.

Deputies said there was a disturbance between the two men prior to the stabbing. A relationship between the men is not known.

The suspect description is also not known.

The victim was in his 30s and taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition, Lt. Edward Essegian said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111.