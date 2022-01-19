Man stabbed to death Wednesday morning in Raytown; one in police custody

One person was stabbed to death Wednesday morning in Raytown, according to police.

Officers were dispatched at 10:11 a.m. to the 9200 block of 54th Terrace on a reported homicide, Mallory Harrison, a spokeswoman, said in a statement. Arriving officers found a man dead inside the residence.

Another man was taken into police custody in relation to the killing, police said.

The relationship between the two men was not immediately clear to authorities. Police have not disclosed the identity of the victim or the person taken into custody.

Raytown police are asking anyone with information about the killing to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.