Man stabbed to death in daylight attack on Angell Town estate, Brixton

A man aged in his 20s has died after he was stabbed in broad daylight near a park in Brixton, south London.

Metropolitan Police were called to Morrison Road, near Angell Town Park, just after midday on Monday.

The victim was found with serious stab wounds but despite best efforts from officers and paramedics, died at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police cordons remain in place while an investigation continues, the Met said.

A Section 60 authorisation has been declared across the borough of Lambeth between 1pm on Monday until 4am on Tuesday. This authorises officers to search anyone in the area during that time.

Anti-knife crime campaigner Lorraine Jones Burrell said in a video posted to social media site X: “The worst has happened. Another son lost, another son killed in broad daylight.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD3184/04SEP To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.