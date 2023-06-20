Man stabbed after crash on east London high road

Leytonstone Road was closed between Wingfield Road and Cherry Tree Road (GoogleMaps)

A driver was found with multiple stab wounds after two cars crashed on an east London high road.

Police have sealed off Leytonstone Road after they were called to reports of a collision and a stabbing at 1am on Tuesday.

A driver, in his 20s, was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the altercation.

A Met spokesman said: “Two cars were found to have been involved in a collision and a man in his 20s, believed to be the driver of one of the vehicles, was found with stab wounds.

“He was taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.”

There have been no arrests.

A Waltham Forest Council spokesperson said: “Due to a police incident, Leytonstone High Road is closed from the junction of Wingfield Road to the junction of Cherry Tree Road.

“Please avoid the area if possible until further notice.”

Buses are on diversion.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 352/20Jun.