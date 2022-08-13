Man stabbed in abdomen after argument with spouse escalates, Fort Worth police say

A Fort Worth man is in critical condition after he was stabbed by his common-law spouse, police said.

The stabbing occurred around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning at a home in the 700 block of River Hill Lane.

The man was stabbed once in the abdomen, and told responding police officers that an argument had turned physical with his common-law spouse.

“The altercation escalated further when the suspect then produced a knife and stabbed him,” police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police have arrested a suspect, but she has not been publicly identified. The investigations remains ongoing.