Man stabbed 17 times after he came to kill in-laws in revenge attack, IL cops say

Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read

A soon-to-be-divorced Wisconsin man drove to his in-laws house in Illinois with a gun, a knife and a desire for revenge — but he didn’t get what he came for, according to police.

The husband and wife, ages 68 and 66, were sitting in the living room of their home in the community of Crete — 37 miles south of downtown Chicago — around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 1 when shots rang out, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Bullets whizzed past as their son-in-law, 36-year-old Michael Liu, fired on them from outside. He missed every shot, the release said, but he wasn’t giving up.

Liu had driven over 100 miles from his home in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, in order to “enact revenge on his soon to be ex-wife’s parents,” the sheriff’s office said.

He quickly made his way inside by smashing through a sliding glass door and continued firing, the release said. Liu might have gunned the couple down, according to police, but his weapon jammed.

A Wisconsin man drove over 100 miles to his in-laws house in Illinois. Armed with a gun and a knife, he intended to kill them in revenge, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Undeterred, he pulled out a knife and attacked his mother-in-law, stabbing her several times before he was interrupted by her husband, police said.

Liu repeatedly plunged the knife into his father-in-law as they wrestled over it, but the older man eventually wrenched it out of Liu’s hands and stabbed him 17 times, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived at the bloody scene in response to a 911 call, it seemed as if nobody would survive, the sheriff’s office said. The wounds seemed too many and too severe.

But all three were taken to hospitals for treatment and ultimately survived.

“If it were not for the quick action taken by the deputies on scene, three lives may have been lost that day,” Sheriff Mike Kelley said.

Liu was arrested on a no bond warrant on charges including attempted murder and home invasion, the sheriff’s office said.

Previously, he was also convicted of domestic battery in July, months prior to the attack.

“My heart goes out to the victims in this senseless heinous attack,” Kelley said. “It was clear what the offender’s intentions were, the minute he left the state of Wisconsin.”

Liu’s mother-in-law has been released from the hospital and his father-in-law is hospitalized in stable condition, the release said.

