Man who spent 12 years in jail for sexual assaults charged with kidnapping teen in Outremont

A 43-year-old man with a history of sexual assaults has been charged with kidnapping, robbery and impersonating a police officer, three days after a girl was kidnapped Friday afternoon in Outremont.

The teenager was walking on Saint-Viateur Street near Durocher Street when a car pulled up next to her. The man said he was a police officer and was arresting her.

Montreal police say he handcuffed her, forcibly put her in the back of the car and blindfolded her.

The girl managed to open the door and get out of the car several minutes later, according to police spokesperson Véronique Comtois. Paramedics treated her for shock on the spot.

Passersby helped the girl and were able to get a description of the car that led police to arrest Michel Cox later that evening.

Cox is being detained until his next court appearance Aug. 20.

According to a Montreal Gazette article published in 2017, Cox was released that year after spending 12 years in jail for a series of sexual assaults on girls and women between the ages of 14 and 25.

Before he was arrested in 2004, Cox was referred to as the "Bus Stop Rapist" by media outlets because he followed the victims as they got off the bus late in the evening before assaulting them.

Montreal, Laval and Quebec provincial police at the time had set up a special investigative unit to find the perpetrator of the series of assaults that took place between 2002 and 2004.

The last assault he allegedly committed before his 2004 arrest was on March 6 of that year in Outremont.

The parole board's decision to release Cox in 2017 included notes from an evaluation completed by a psychologist the year before, saying Cox was still "a risk of re-offending sexually and still evaluated as a high [risk]," according to the Gazette.

The parole board imposed conditions on his release, including that he reside at a halfway house until his sentence expires in 2023, the article said.